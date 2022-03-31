A Staple Gun Is Your BFF If You Want to Re-create This Upholstered Bunk Bed

Editorial and fashion photographer Sebastian Kim never intended to renovate his South Williamsburg, Brooklyn, duplex. But a burst pipe changed all that. In April 2021, a massive flood took out seven apartments in his building, drenching the lower level of his home and damaging the floors in his upstairs kitchen. “There was water spewing even outside the building,” recalls Kim. Before the event, he had rented the place to tenants for a solid six years and eventually moved in with his own growing family. He even put the home on the market for a short period of time, but after a divorce and the serious water damage, he had an excuse to give the place a glow-up, starting with the dated red kitchen. So what would it cost? He had to do a lot of digging to find out.
Comments / 0