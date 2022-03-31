Body of missing Nevada 18-year-old found two weeks after disappearance

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Nevada officials have located the body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion in a remote part of Churchill County, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Her body was discovered Tuesday in what deputies described as a remote gravesite. It was transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, officials said, where Irion’s identity was confirmed on Wednesday.

Deputies said a tip led them to the remote area.

Irion was last seen around 5 a.m. on March 12 walking through a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 400 miles northwest of Las Vegas and 35 miles east of Reno.

Surveillance video from that day shows Irion in a parking lot, waiting in her car for a shuttle to pick her up. Troy Driver, 41, was also seen walking around the lot while Irion was there, according to NewsNation .

Diana Irion, Naomi’s mother, told NewsNation her family has seen a longer cut of that video that shows Driver approaching Naomi’s driver’s side door and getting in without a struggle.

Irion’s car was found three days later at a nearby paint production plant.

Authorities arrested Driver last week, charging him with first-degree kidnapping.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, a judge set a $750,000 bond for Driver, NewsNation reports . Prosecutors filed documents alleging Driver kidnapped Irion for the purpose of sexually assaulting or killing the woman.

Irion, a diplomat’s daughter, moved to the U.S. from South Africa in August to gain independence and save up for a place of her own, her family said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.