ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Body of missing Nevada 18-year-old found two weeks after disappearance

By Ana Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33lMTk_0ev0KZDi00

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Nevada officials have located the body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion in a remote part of Churchill County, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Her body was discovered Tuesday in what deputies described as a remote gravesite. It was transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, officials said, where Irion’s identity was confirmed on Wednesday.

Deputies said a tip led them to the remote area.

Irion was last seen around 5 a.m. on March 12 walking through a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 400 miles northwest of Las Vegas and 35 miles east of Reno.

Three hurt when Tesla crashes onto ambulance

Surveillance video from that day shows Irion in a parking lot, waiting in her car for a shuttle to pick her up. Troy Driver, 41, was also seen walking around the lot while Irion was there, according to NewsNation .

Diana Irion, Naomi’s mother, told NewsNation her family has seen a longer cut of that video that shows Driver approaching Naomi’s driver’s side door and getting in without a struggle.

Irion’s car was found three days later at a nearby paint production plant.

Authorities arrested Driver last week, charging him with first-degree kidnapping.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, a judge set a $750,000 bond for Driver, NewsNation reports . Prosecutors filed documents alleging Driver kidnapped Irion for the purpose of sexually assaulting or killing the woman.

Irion, a diplomat’s daughter, moved to the U.S. from South Africa in August to gain independence and save up for a place of her own, her family said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Officials: Man arrested in Nevada kidnapping of 18-year-old

Officers in northern Nevada took a suspect into custody Friday in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, authorities said. Lyon County deputies assisted by the FBI and others are still searching for Naomi Irion, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen March 12 after a man got into her vehicle outside a Walmart store in rural Fernley.Before Friday, the sheriff’s office had said only that Irion’s disappearance was “suspicious in nature.” But Melissa Thomson, the sheriff’s dispatch shift supervisor, told The Associated Press Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Kisha Walker

83-Year-Old Serial Killer Arrested After Dismembered Body Parts Found in Brooklyn, Severed Head Found in Home

Police Investigation- (inset) Serial Killer-Harvey Marceline, 83usanewlab,com. *Information reported by Usanewlab.com was used as a source for this report. An 83-year-old serial killer has been arrested and is being held without bail on Riker's Island after police allegedly witnessed the suspect on surveillance camera footage dumping the dismembered torso of her ex-girlfriend, which was found in a trash bag placed in a shopping cart on the corner of Pennsylvania and Atlantic Avenues, in East New York, Brooklyn. Days later, a human leg severed at the knee was found a few blocks away from the suspects apartment building in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC News

Missing California college student found dead in flipped Tesla

A missing California college student was found dead in a flipped-over Tesla alongside Interstate 5 in Fresno County over the weekend, ending a days-long search. Christopher Liang, a 21-year-old senior at the University of San Francisco, was last heard from on Feb. 28 after he rented a white 2020 Tesla Model 3 to drive from San Francisco to Irvine, NBC Bay Area reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Missing Arizona sisters are found dead in Switzerland more than a month after they missed flight home

Two Arizona sisters who were reported missing after they didn’t return home from their trip to Switzerland have been confirmed dead, the US State Department announced. Jill Barwig, from the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, said on Friday: “We can confirm the death of two US citizens in Switzerland. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have no further comment at this time.”Physician Lila Ammouri and registered nurse Susan Frazier worked at Aetna Health Insurance and resided in Phoenix. They went to Switzerland on 3 February. They flew from Chicago and were scheduled to come home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Klas#Newsnation#Driver
BET

Family Of San Francisco Girl, 8, 'Devastated' After Body Found, Saying Death 'Could Have Been Avoided'

A manhunt is underway for a California man allegedly involved in an 8-year-old girl’s death that Child Protective Services could have prevented, her family says. Merced Police detectives discovered a child’s dead body Friday (March 11) at Dhante Jackson’s home in Merced, Calif., a police statement said. The Merced County Coroner’s Office is working on identifying the body that is believed to be the remains of Sophia Mason who was reported missing.
MERCED, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Tesla
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Chicago man charged with stealing nearly $900,000 worth of vehicles at Crystal Lake car dealership

Detectives have identified and charged a Chicago man with stealing 13 high-end cars, worth almost $900,000, from a car dealership in Crystal Lake. Crystal Lake Deputy Police Chief Richard Neumann said numerous vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in the 600 block of West Terra Cotta Avenue in Crystal Lake on July 11 and […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy