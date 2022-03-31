ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issa Rae Says "Rap Sh*t" Will Have "Sprinkles Of Stuff" From City Girls, Cardi, Megan

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsecure may have concluded, but Issa Rae is far from finished with building her empire. Her Hoorae production company has been busy with new projects including Rap Sh*t, a series that will focus on women in Rap out of Florida. We previously reported on Rae revealing that Rap Sh*t was partially...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

HipHopDX.com

Kali Reveals How Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Have Influenced Her 'Toxic Chocolate' Career

In celebration of Women’s History Month, rising Atlanta rapstress Kali spoke with HipHopDX ahead of her latest project Toxic Chocolate, which dropped Friday (March 11). The “MMM MMM” rapper spoke on five women who’ve influenced her in the music industry, ranging from Rap royalty Nicki Minaj, to the late R&B sensation Aaliyah. Kali was also sure to name her mother, grandmother and “momager” among her most cherished influences, along with other women in Rap who have championed her blossoming career, from Cardi B to 2022 HipHopDX Rising Star Bia.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker, SZA, & Cardi B Float Their Way Through "No Love (Extended Version)"

The Invasion of Privacy hitmaker stated she was nervous about how audiences would receive her feature on Summer Walker's "No Love," and now Cardi B is about to find out. The Still Over It track has been a fan favorite since the album's release last Fall, so it makes sense that Summer Walker and SZA take their collaboration and add a Cardi B spin for the extended version.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Selena Gomez and Issa Rae Got the Red Memo at the Critics' Choice Awards

Red was a popular choice at the 27th Critics' Choice Awards, as celebrities fully embraced adrenaline dressing and opted for the fiery hue to instantly get noticed. Indeed, these stars put the "red" in red carpet tonight, doing so in unique, attention-grabbing ways. Selena Gomez's Louis Vuitton cape gown made a regal entrance, while Kathryn Newton's plunging-neckline maxi would turn anyone's head. "Booksmart" star Kaitlyn Dever got the same memo, which translated to a chest-baring halter-neck dress with an alluring open back. Chrissy Metz's take involved a princess gown featuring an off-the-shoulder silhouette complete with a wide skirt that was embellished by a middle seam of embroidered flowers. Similarly, Issa Rae's Carolina Herrera ruffle gown showcased a pretty flower print and included flower details at the neck.
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

Master P Reveals Nipsey Hussle Confided In Him Throughout His Life

During TV One’s latest episode of Uncensored, Master P opened up about his friendship with Nipsey Hussle, sharing the late rapper’s unawareness of his fame and frustrations with his music’s success. The 51-year-old rapper said he and Hussle were always”100″ with each other, and Hussle confided in him throughout his life.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent, Boosie, Offset, Drake & More React To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Chris Rock was right. The 2022 Oscars were truly "the greatest night in the history of television." Of course, it had little to do with the nominations and wins, and everything to do with Will Smith sliding for Jada Pinkett Smith over Chris Rock's G.I. Jane joke. It seemed harmless at face value but Jada opened up about her issues with hair loss, which evidently struck a nerve with Will Smith. The Oscar-winning actor marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock on national television, returned to his seat, and told the comedian, "keep my wife's name out your f*cking mouth."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Megan Thee Stallion opens up to Dua Lipa about being labelled ‘aggressive’

Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about being labelled “aggressive”. The rapper – real name is Megan Pete – featured on Dua Lipa’s At Your Service podcast and the two discussed the backlash she experienced after advocating for the “Protect Black Women” movement. “[Black women] are so written off as just a group of people who are super strong, rarely do people ever check on us, rarely do people treat us like we’re soft,” Megan Thee Stallion explained.In July 2020, the rapper was allegedly shot at a party, prompting a slew of memes which poked fun at the situation....
CELEBRITIES
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES

