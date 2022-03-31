ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $89,900

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BS9td_0ev0ITqw00

Newly updated 2 bed 1 bath unit! With Casper mountain, shopping, and golfing next door; this is the perfect property to enjoy all Casper has to offer! Own this unit for less than rent or as an investment! For your personal tour call/text Brock Gladson 307-259-3253.

purewow.com

The Best Target Furniture, From $130 to $500

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. There’s nothing we love more than an elegant, luxurious-looking piece of furniture. Unfortunately, our wallets couldn’t care less about transforming...
SHOPPING
The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne Lowes and Dillards Robbed

The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking information on two robberies which occurred around 8:00 p.m. on March 14 at Lowes and Dillard's. Three men came to these stores in a black Lexus with a broken rear window and temporary plates. They stole merchandise from the locations and used pepper spray...
CHEYENNE, WY
GreenwichTime

Sale closed in Wallingford $385,000 for a three-bedroom home

This automated story was produced for Hearst Connecticut by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Connecticut. A 1,787-square-foot house built in 1962 has changed hands. The property located on 36 Pierson Drive in Wallingford was sold on March 1, 2022...
WALLINGFORD, CT
purewow.com

The 14 Best Sofas for Small Spaces

You say tomato, I say tom-ah-to; You say tiny, I say…charming. But let’s not mince words: Your living space is, well, small—but regardless of how much square footage you have to work with, you still need a comfy spot to chill out with a glass of wine and binge-watch your favorite Netflix series. Good news: Our roundup of the best sofas for small spaces has everything from splurge-worthy leather numbers to wallet-friendly two-seaters—and (this is key) none of these picks will inhibit your ability to move freely around your living room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $300 Renter-Friendly Kitchen Redo Has a “Jaw-Dropping” DIY Floor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are plenty of beautiful kitchen redos out there, but it can be discouraging as a renter — or simply someone with a tight budget — to know that it often takes a lot of money and time to make major changes in the kitchen. Tile, plumbing, and appliances have a high price tag — and in a rental space, they can’t really be changed.
INTERIOR DESIGN
GreenwichTime

Two-bedroom home sells for $260,000 in East Haven

This automated story was produced for Hearst Connecticut by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Connecticut. On January 13, 2022, a seller has sold a historic property built in 1920 located on 107 Dodge Avenue in East Haven. It went...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

