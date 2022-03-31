ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa ‘intensity’ impressing Aaron Boone

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

TAMPA — Aaron Boone had kept an eye on Isiah Kiner-Falefa from afar and was high on him even before the Yankees traded for the shortstop this month.

But in the two-plus weeks he has gotten to see him up close, Boone’s observations have largely been confirmed, in addition to making some new impressions.

“There’s some intensity to his game,” Boone said this week. “He wants to be really good at this game and wants to be a big part of this team. He has embraced all those expectations.”

Kiner-Falefa arrived from the Twins (who traded him to the Yankees a day after landing him from the Rangers) known for his defense. He was a Gold Glove third baseman in 2020, then got to play his first full season at shortstop in 2021 and ranked third among all MLB shortstops with 10 defensive runs saved, according to FanGraphs.

Watching Kiner-Falefa during spring training, Boone has taken note of his athleticism and ability to move quickly while low to the ground, comparing it to a pair of multiple-time Gold Glovers in Pokey Reese (whom Boone played with on the Reds) and Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aX7P2_0ev0ISyD00
Isiah Kiner-Falefa

The Yankees need all the help they can get defensively at the position. Last season, their shortstops (led by Gleyber Torres) combined for minus-15 defensive runs saved, tied for the fourth-worst mark in the majors.

While Kiner-Falefa said he liked to watch Ozzie Smith and Derek Jeter play shortstop, he also believes he has a similar offensive approach to Jeter in his ability to go the other way and spray ground balls through holes on the right side with his bat-to-ball skills.

Still, Kiner-Falefa says there is another level to his game offensively after batting .265 with a .670 OPS through his first four seasons in the big leagues. During the offseason, he tried to unlock that potential by working with Justin Turner and his hitting coach Doug Latta, focusing on getting the ball in the air more and bringing back his leg kick.

“Being able to work with Justin with Doug and work together, I got to see how similar we are in our movements and that there’s another level to reach that’s in there,” Kiner-Falefa said. “Seeing [Turner’s] turnaround in his career gives me a lot of confidence.

“As I get more settled with my timing and my leg kick, I’m going to start juicing some balls. But until then, just get the barrel on the ball however I can.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Padres, Pirates Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

We’re a week away from Opening Day, but MLB teams are still trying to add to their rosters, either via trades or late free agent signings. According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, the San Diego Padres have had discussions with the Pittsburgh Pirates about acquiring budding star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Adding the 27-year-old Reynolds would be a coup for a San Diego team that is aiming to be a World Series contender in 2022.
MLB
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mets ace deGrom has shoulder tightness, sent for MRI

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom was scratched from his scheduled start Friday morning and will get an MRI after feeling tightness in his pitching shoulder, putting his status for opening day in jeopardy. New York manager Buck Showalter told reporters Thursday night...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Ozzie Smith
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Pokey Reese
Person
Derek Jeter
NJ.com

Yankees cut more players | Who’s headed to Triple-A?

TAMPA — The Yankees made their latest round of spring training cuts, sending six players to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. The team demoted righty pitchers Matt Bowman and Ryan Weber, utility man Phillip Evans, first baseman Ronald Guzman, infielder Jose Peraza and outfielder Ryan LaMarre. None of the players...
MLB
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy