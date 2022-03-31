Chilling video shows execution-style slaying of man in Queens

Chilling video released by the NYPD captured the execution-style slaying of a 26-year-old Brooklyn man in Queens last weekend.

The victim, Peter Panthier, was gunned down at point-blank range while walking alongside his killer outside 624 Grassmere Terrace in Far Rockaway at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday, according to cops.

Footage of the shooting shows the pair walking casually together on a sidewalk before the suspect fires a bullet into Panthier’s head.

A man kills another execution-style in Queens.DCPIPeter Panthier was gunned down at point-blank range while walking in Far Rockaway.

Panthier instantly dropped to the ground, according to video, and the gunman fled on foot after the cold-blooded attack.

The victim was taken to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was not immediately clear why Panthier, who lived in East New York, Brooklyn, was in Far Rockaway at the time, police said.

The suspect was still being sought early Thursday.