ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Chilling video shows execution-style slaying of man in Queens

By Kenneth Garger
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Chilling video released by the NYPD captured the execution-style slaying of a 26-year-old Brooklyn man in Queens last weekend.

The victim, Peter Panthier, was gunned down at point-blank range while walking alongside his killer outside 624 Grassmere Terrace in Far Rockaway at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday, according to cops.

Footage of the shooting shows the pair walking casually together on a sidewalk before the suspect fires a bullet into Panthier’s head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HzyT8_0ev0IL2M00
A man kills another execution-style in Queens.DCPI https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mgoQu_0ev0IL2M00 Peter Panthier was gunned down at point-blank range while walking in Far Rockaway.

Panthier instantly dropped to the ground, according to video, and the gunman fled on foot after the cold-blooded attack.

The victim was taken to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was not immediately clear why Panthier, who lived in East New York, Brooklyn, was in Far Rockaway at the time, police said.

The suspect was still being sought early Thursday.

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man charged with smearing human faeces on a woman’s face is arrested again

The man accused of committing one of the more heinous crimes reported at a New York subway station is back behind bars again, but this time for a crime that will induce far fewer stomach-churning reactions.Frank Abrokwa was caught on CCTV footage on 21 February approaching a 43-year-old woman who was sitting on a bench at the Wakefield-241st Street subway station in the Bronx. In the video, you can see the moment that the 37-year-old smeared human faeces on the unsuspecting woman’s face.By 28 February, Mr ââAbrokwa was caught and charged by police with forcible touching, menacing and disorderly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Old Brooklyn#Police#Public Safety#Episcopal Hospital
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her. ** Kathleen Hanna has called on the public to help identify the woman who pushed her singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern on the streets of Manhattan, an “unprovoked,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man shot, killed while trying to hide in Brooklyn bodega: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A gunman shot and killed a man inside a Brooklyn bodega late Thursday night, police said Friday. The victim, Adiyb Ramkissoon, 30, was running from the suspect and ducked into the bodega on St. Johns Place in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., police said. The suspect followed him inside and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman attacks Bronx restaurant worker over food service: NYPD

ALLERTON, the Bronx (PIX11) – A restaurant worker in the Bronx was punched in the head multiple times by a woman upset about the restaurant’s service, the NYPD said. The assault happened at China Mia on White Plains Road in the Allerton neighborhood on March 7, police said. The woman started a verbal dispute with […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man chokes woman unconscious, rapes her at Bronx apartment: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man choked a woman until she lost consciousness and then raped her at an apartment building in the Bronx, police said. It happened inside an apartment building near Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday. A man put a 27-year-old woman in a chokehold from behind […]
BRONX, NY
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy