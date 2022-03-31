Multiple luxury watches stolen in L.A. crime spree

A string of recent high-end watch robberies and attempted robberies have Los Angeles authorities searching for those responsible for the crimes.

The incidents resulted in several watches stolen from a West Los Angeles area man’s home, as well as a Rolex being taken from a man who thought he was meeting up with a potential buyer in West Hollywood.

Incidents reported in the past week include:

Attempted robbery in the 1000 block of Larrabee Street in West Hollywood on March 25

Attempted robbery in the 8800 block of Ashcroft Avenue in West Hollywood on March 28

Home invasion robbery on Butler Avenue and Mississippi Avenue in the West Los Angeles area at 11:15 p.m. on March 29

Attempted break-in and shooting on Burton Way and Willaman Drive in the Beverly Grove neighborhood at 1:20 a.m. on March 30

Rolex watch stolen in 8400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood at 12 p.m. on March 30

The victim in the West Los Angeles area home invasion robbery said he was closing the garage door when three armed men in masks approached and demanded high-end watches.

The victim said thieves used zip ties to bind his wife and held him at gunpoint while they collected about 20 watches.

Investigators believe the thieves had jumped over a side fence and were waiting in the shadows for the victim to return from walking his dogs.

The first of the two March 30 incidents occurred in Beverly Grove when two masked men attempted to kick open a front door.

The resident apparently fired several shots at the would-be robbers, and they ran away empty handed.

The second incident occurred in broad daylight as a man thought he was meeting up with a potential buyer to sell a Rolex.

The victim placed the watch on a counter before the suspect grabbed it and ran from the location, the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department stated in a news release.

Surveillance images captured a shirtless man, followed by someone in a white T-shirt, fleeing the area shortly after the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 310-855-8850.

