Las Vegas, NV

UFO activist, Nevada aviator John Lear dies at 79

By Ana Rodriguez
8 News Now
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Famed Nevada aviator John Lear, known for his world records and his UFO activism, has died.

Lear passed away in his sleep Tuesday night at his Las Vegas home, according to his daughter Allison.

Lear is the son of Bill Lear, who developed the Lear Jet.

John Lear carved his own path, setting multiple records as an aviator. During the Vietnam era, he flew cargo planes for the CIA.

In the 1980s, Lear became an outspoken critic of an alleged government cover-up of UFOs, and his interviews on Channel 8 were seen all over the world.

Lear’s friendship with a scientist named Bob Lazar helped up the Area 51 military base on the map.

To see some of Lear’s interviews with 8 News Now, visit this link.

