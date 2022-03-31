ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

11-year-old boy rescued from four-metre-deep manhole at petrol station

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ahHSa_0ev0DkW600

Fire crews were called to rescue an 11-year-old boy who had fallen down a manhole at a petrol station last night.

The incident happened shortly before 7pm in Dungannon, County Tyrone, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson told the PA news agency.

Officers used specialist breathing apparatus and a harness to rescue the boy from the four-metre-deep hole some 40 miles west of Belfast.

The boy was conscious but had suffered minor injuries to his back. He was transported to to Craigavon Area Hospital for further checks, the BBC reported.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhole#Metre#Gasoline#Ireland#Accident#Craigavon Area Hospital
The Independent

Neighbours tell of attempts to save toddler who died after dog attack

Neighbours have described attempts to save a 17-month-old girl who was attacked by a dog in her home.The toddler died in hospital of her injuries following the attack in Blackbrook, St Helens, Merseyside, on Monday afternoon.One resident said: “We pulled up from school and heard screaming. I just ran over to try to help and started CPR until the paramedics took over.”The neighbour, who is due to go to university to train as a paramedic, said the child’s parents were “hysterical”.She added: “I didn’t see the dog, I was just focusing on helping the baby.”Another neighbour who helped to give...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague who vanished on night out in 2016 was a 'heavy sleeper' when drunk and had slept inside a bin before, inquest hears

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, had previously slept inside a bin and was a heavy sleeper when drunk, an inquest heard. Police investigating Mr McKeague's disappearance previously ruled out the theory that a taxi driver had been involved after an anonymous caller suggested the airman had been sick in the back of a cab.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
BBC
Daily Mail

Restaurant boss, 49, who got so drunk on Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not get passport out of his bag is jailed for three months

An ex-restaurant boss who got so drunk on a Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not open his bag to get his passport has been jailed. Ali Ozdemir, 49, was slumped in his seat and threw up during the trip to Birmingham Airport from Turkey on October 19 last year, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

13-Year-Old Girl Dies in Boating Accident During Family's Vacation in Aruba

A 13-year-old Massachusetts girl died in a tragic boating accident last week during a family vacation in Aruba, according to published news reports. Cassidy Murray, a seventh-grader at the Buckingham Brown & Nichols School, died on March 23. The unexpected tragedy happened on the last day of the family’s vacation....
MILTON, MA
Shropshire Star

Two-year-old boy dies after being bitten by dog

A two-year-old boy has died from his injuries after being bitten by a dog on Monday. A two-year-old boy has died in hospital days after being bitten by a dog. The attack happened at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday and the boy was treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital but died from his injuries, West Mercia Police said.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wavertree man jailed for murdering partner next to baby

A man who strangled his girlfriend and left her body beside their sleeping baby has been jailed for her murder. Mohammed Diakite killed N'Taya Cleverley-Elliott, 20, in what police described as a "senseless" attack in Liverpool in January last year. Diakite, 19, had denied strangling her at their home but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Father-of-two's fury after a 'Manchester Airport customer' parks a Range Rover on his drive for FOUR days leaving him unable to access his bins - but says police did nothing because it 'was not a criminal offence'

A father-of-two was left furious after a 'Manchester Airport customer' parked their Range Rover on his drive for four days leaving him unable to access his bins - but police did nothing because it 'was not a criminal offence'. Zekarias Haile, 51, woke up to find that a stranger had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Northwich toddler killer jailed for deadly attack

A man whose deadly attack on a toddler left her with a catastrophic brain injury "akin to a multi-storey fall" has been jailed for manslaughter. Brandon Heath, 22, attacked the girl at a house in Northwich while her mother gave a friend a lift on 30 August 2020, Cheshire Police said.
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Northampton teacher in court after body found buried in garden

A teacher has appeared in crown court charged with murder after a man's body was found buried in a garden. Fiona Beal, 48, is accused of killing Nicholas Billingham between 30 October and 10 November last year. Mr Billingham's body was found behind a house in Moore Street, in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Christopher Hughes murder probe: Sixth man charged over death

A sixth man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after a man was found dead near a road. The body of Christopher Hughes, 37, from Wigan, was found in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, on 22 February, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Mohammed Razgar, of Plane Avenue in Wigan, has been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
One Green Planet

Petition: Free Finlay, a Scottish Wildcat Kitten From the North Wales Police

Finlay was discovered as an orphan at just 3 weeks old. He was found in the Highlands of Scotland and was close to death. He was dehydrated, hypothermic, and malnourished. Rescued and taken into intensive emergency care, the vet checked him and he showed clear diagnostic Scottish wildcat coat markings. He was then transported to Wildcat Haven so that he could undergo rehabilitation under the expert care of their team.
ANIMALS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy