Boris Johnson is facing calls for his resignation, after police confirmed that fixed penalty notices are to be issued in at least 20 cases during Covid lockdown law-breaking at parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.Downing Street denied that the imposition of fines of at least £100 amounted to proof that Mr Johnson misled parliament when he told the Commons last December that “all guidance was followed completely” in No 10.Declaring that the PM had “at all times … set out his understanding of events”, Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson said the prime minister will not comment on the outcome of...

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO