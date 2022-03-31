ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian American Summer of Soul producer calls Chris Rock a "f*cking d*ck" for referring to him as a "white guy," says Will Smith was "selfish"

When Rock announced Questlove's victory for Summer of Soul Sunday night -- minutes after Smith slapped him -- he announced the winners as "Ahmir Thompson ...and four white guys." Joseph Patel, who is Indian American who took home an Oscar as a producer on Summer of Soul, didn't hear what Rock...

