Severe Weather Statement issued for Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Haskell; Throckmorton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Haskell and Throckmorton Counties through 900 PM CDT At 808 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Weinert, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Haskell, Stamford, Throckmorton, Rule, Rochester, Woodson, Weinert, O`brien, Irby, Paint Creek, Sagerton, Elbert, Millers Creek Reservoir, Lake Stamford Marina, Jud, Us-183 Near The Throckmorton- Baylor County Line, The Intersection Of Us- 283 And Ranch Road 209, The Intersection Of Us-183 And Us-283, Us- 277 Near The Haskell-Knox County Line and The Intersection Of Us- 380 And Highway 222. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
