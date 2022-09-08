iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: official release date, price, features and specs

The iPhone 14 has finally been officially announced, a year after the arrival of the iPhone 13. But, exciting though it is, it's not the best new iPhone that Apple has announced. That accolade goes to the iPhone 14 Pro and its super-sized sibling, the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As before, these are beefed-up, pro-grade alternatives to the standard iPhone, and this year's upgrades focus on the camera and screen, with special mentions going to the supposed life-saving potential of the new 'Crash Detection' feature, and the 'Dynamic Island', which replaces the suddenly deeply unfashionable notch of last year's iPhones.

Eager for all of the info on the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max? You'll find it here, with the page being updated in real-time.

iPhone 14 Pro at a glance

Two Pro models: iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

New, brighter display that goes to 1600 nits

Thicker bodies with larger camera bumps

New 48MP main camera

Front notch replaced by a 'Dynamic Island'

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has announced that the iPhone 14 Pro will go on sale on 16th September 2022. Pre-orders begin on Friday 9th September.

iPhone 14 Pro price

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 14 Pro is priced from £1099 / $999 / AU$1749, while the larger iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at £1199 / $1099 / $1899. In each case that gets you a 128gb version of the phone, but there are further storage options, right up to 1TB. Here's the full pricing in easily digestible table form:

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max pricing iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max 128gb £1099 / $999 / AU$1749 £1199 / $1099 / $1899 256gb £1209 / $1099 / AU$1899 £1309 / $1199 / AU$2099 512gb £1429 / $1299 / AU$2249 £1529 /$1399 / AU$2419 1tb £1649 / $1499 / AU$2599 £1749 / $1599 / AU$2769

iPhone 14 Pro design

(Image credit: Apple)

Guess what? The iPhone 14 Pro looks very much like the iPhone 13 Pro at first glance. Look a little closer, though, and there are notable differences.

For starters, there are new colours. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are available in silver and gold, which are returning colours, but also Space Black and Deep Purple, which are new. The iPhone 13 Pro's Silver Blue, Alpine Green and Graphite are gone.

Elsewhere, the camera cluster on the rear of the phone is even bigger than before, and the overall dimensions are ever so slightly larger than before, but we're talking tenths of a millimetre.

The biggest news on the design front, though, is the replacement of the notch, which houses various sensors and encroaches onto the screen of the iPhone 13 Pro, with the 'Dynamic Island', which houses various sensors and encroaches onto the screen of the iPhone 14 Pro – but in a very different way.

Essentially, the cutout that connected to the top edge of the iPhone is now a discrete, pill-shaped space that dynamically alters in size and shape depending on context. It will expand and show information when you play music, for example, or give extra info and smart graphics when you connect come AirPods. It can be tapped and expanded, too. It's certainly interesting that Apple has tried to find a way to make an enforced design element into a feature, but time will tell whether the Dynamic Island is as useful as it is slick.

One disappointment is that Touch ID not made its much-heralded return with the new iPhones. Apple would need to incorporate under-screen fingerprint sensing for this feature and it seems the company isn't ready for that yet, so Face ID is the unlock method for now.

iPhone 14 Pro display

(Image credit: Apple)

If you're an AV aficionado, this is where things get interesting. The big news is that screen, which is the same size (6.1-inch for the Pro and 6.7-inch for the Pro Max) and pixel density (460ppi for both iPhones) as last year's models, has thinner borders and is significantly brighter, with a peak brightness of 1600 nits over last year's 1200 nits. That has the potential to make a big difference to HDR movies, some of which are authored to 2000 nits and above. Like its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, and we should expect brighter, punchier, more accurate HDR movies from the new Pro models. The new phones will apparently go as high as 2000 nits for outdoors use when required, too.

Less exciting from an AV perspective but still very impressive is the iPhone 14 Pro's ability to reduce its refresh rate to just 1Hz. This would be awful for watching content, but it's perfect for conserving power to such a degree that the phone can have an always-on display. Ultimately, the iPhone 14 Pro will lower the screen's frame rate when it's locked in order to save battery while still displaying information such as notifications and the time.

iPhone 14 Pro power and battery life

(Image credit: Apple)

The Pro models always offer a little extra something over the other handsets in order to justify their higher price tags, but today's announcement was a real watershed moment, with the iPhone 14 Pro models debuting a new, previously unannounced A16 processor , while the non-Pro variants sticking with the A15 Bionic from the iPhone 13 range.

That's a pretty big deal, as Apple usually uses the same chipset across its entire iPhone range. In fact, it has done so in every iPhone since the iPhone 5S and 5C landed with different processors in 2013. Usually, what differentiates the Pro and non-Pro models are more cores or more memory along with a few extra camera features. Different processors draws a real line between the two ranges.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max's A16 chip is one of the first 4nm chips in existence and apparently provides a serious power boost over the 5nm A15 Bionic. Apple says its CPU uses 20% less power used than the A15, while its GPU is said to boast 50% more memory bandwidth. All told, the company claims the A16 is the "fastest chip ever in a smartphone".

Apple doesn't talk RAM, but in the run-up to launch it was speculated that all iPhone 14 models would have 6GB of RAM, and we haven't yet seen any evidence of that not being true. 2021's iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have 6GB, so that's not an upgrade, but the non-Pro iPhone 13 variants only have 4GB, so it is a bump for the standard iPhone.

On stage, Apple didn't go into specifics of battery life, stating only that the iPhone 14 Pro delivers "amazing battery life". However, Apple's website now states that the iPhone 14 Pro provides 23 hours of battery playback, while the iPhone 13 Pro will last for 22 hours. That's not a huge difference, and we expect the new Pro to last only roughly as long as the outgoing model, but that's more than long enough for most smartphone users.

iPhone 14 Pro camera

(Image credit: Apple)

The headline feature of the iPhone 14 Pro's camera is a 48MP main sensor with a quad-pixel sensor. That's a huge improvement on the 12MP found on the iPhone 13 range.

Larger sensors mean a larger camera bump, mind. The leaked iPhone 14 Pro case that pointed to a larger camera island, larger lenses, larger flash and larger LIDAR scanner has turned out to be correct. It doesn't necessarily look pretty, but the performance could be stellar.

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14: early verdict

(Image credit: Apple)

It turns out that most of the big rumours were correct, and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are shaping up to be killer handsets. Many will welcome the advanced camera tech, less obtrusive cutouts on the screen, and improvements in battery life. AV nerds (like us), meanwhile, will be excited about the extra brightness apparently offered by the display, which should make for a more thrilling HDR movie experience.

Equipping the Pro variants with the A16 chipset and keeping the standard iPhone 14 and 14 Plus on the A15 Bionic is a huge decision that could convince more people to upgrade to the more powerful handsets – though it will also likely annoy buyers of the more affordable iPhones who feel they are being treated like second-class citizens.

Of course, at this point we're just going on specs. We'll deliver our full verdicts on all of the new iPhones models once we've got hold of handsets for full reviews.

