Editor’s Note: The one thing that sets YD apart from other design magazines is how we’re deeply connected with our community of young designers. We’re invested in their success, we share the stuff they make because good talent and great ideas excite us. Design has been our passion throughout, but we believe this is the right time to use our platform to channel a new kind of energy – an energy for hope and support, in our own small way. We will be sharing works from Ukrainian students and designers, giving them the spotlight/platform they need and deserve at this moment. We hope this spotlight will give their work a chance to speak, and the designers a chance to be viewed on a global stage. I hope we can send them love, appreciation, hope, and even work opportunities in this incredibly uncertain and scary time.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO