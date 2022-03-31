On Debuts the Cloudmonster With More Cushioning Than Ever

Following its recent “Cobalt” release, Telfar is now dropping a restock of yet another coveted colorway first released last year – the “Lavender” capsule – on HBX. Crafted with vegan leather and featuring twill lining, the Telfar Shopping Bags come adorned with the TC logo in the center, available in Small, Medium, and Large sizes fitting for every occasion. The bags feature dual handles and cross-body straps to offer various ways of styling. The Logo Embossed Hat and the Logo Belt are other statement accessories to complete the full leather look.
Comments / 0