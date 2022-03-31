ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TELA Bio to Participate in Upcoming Needham & Co. 21st Annual Healthcare Virtual Conference

 2 days ago

MALVERN, PA — TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) announced that the Company will participate in the Needham & Co. 21st Annual Healthcare Virtual Conference on April 12th, 2022. TELA...

TELA Bio to Participate in Upcoming Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference

MALVERN, PA — TELA Bio, Inc.(NASDAQ: TELA) announced that the Company will participate in the Canaccord Geunity Musculoskeletal Conference on March 22, 2022, in Chicago, IL. TELA Bio additionally announced that its management is scheduled to present at the 2022 Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 3:30 pm CT. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.telabio.com.
MALVERN, PA
Seekingalpha.com

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Management Presents at Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference 2022 (Transcript)

Rob Lenz - SVP, Global Development. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference. I'm Jay Olson, one of the Biotech Analyst at Oppenheimer and I want to thank you all for joining us here today. It's a real pleasure to welcome Amgen to our conference. And it's an honor to introduce Arvind Sood, Head of Investor Relations; Peter Griffith, Chief Financial Officer; and Rob Lenz, Head of Global Development.
Nemaura To Participate At Maxim Group Virtual Growth Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, has announced that it will be attending and participating at this month’s Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference. NMRD CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury will be providing an overview of the company that will be available to view beginning on March 28, 2022, at 9 a.m. ET. In addition to his presentation, Chowdhury will be available to meet one-on-one with those attending the event. The three-day conference is scheduled for March 28–30, 2022.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ReneSola Power to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

STAMFORD, Conn., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced that its management team is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences. Thursday, March 24th: Sidoti Spring 2022 Virtual Conference. Fireside chat scheduled...
TELA Bio: Q4 Earnings Insights

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TELA Bio missed estimated earnings by 7.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.59 versus an estimate of $-0.55. Revenue was up $2.71 million from the same...
TELA Bio Reports Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2021 Financial Results

MALVERN, PA — TELA Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TELA) reported financial results this week for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Reported revenue of $8.4 million for the fourth quarter and $29.5 million for the full year 2021, representing growth of 48% and 62%, respectively, over the corresponding periods of 2020.
H3K9me3 represses G6PD expression to suppress the pentose phosphate pathway and ROS production to promote human mesothelioma growth

The role of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) in human cancer is incompletely understood. In a metabolite screening, we observed that inhibition of H3K9 methylation suppressed aerobic glycolysis and enhances the PPP in human mesothelioma cells. Genome-wide screening identified G6PD as an H3K9me3 target gene whose expression is correlated with increased tumor cell apoptosis. Inhibition of aerobic glycolysis enzyme LDHA and G6PD had no significant effects on tumor cell survival. Ablation of G6PD had no significant effect on human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma xenograft growth in athymic mice. However, activation of G6PD with the G6PD-selective activator AG1 induced tumor cell death. AG1 increased tumor cell ROS production and the resultant extrinsic and intrinsic death pathways, mitochondrial processes, and unfolded protein response in tumor cells. Consistent with increased tumor cell death in vitro, AG1 suppressed human mesothelioma xenograft growth in a dose-dependent manner in vivo. Furthermore, AG1 treatment significantly increased tumor-bearing mouse survival in an intra-peritoneum xenograft athymic mouse model. Therefore, in human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma, G6PD is not essential for tumor growth. G6PD acts as a metabolic checkpoint to control metabolic flux towards the PPP to promote tumor cell apoptosis, and its expression is repressed by its promotor H3K9me3 deposition.
HGSK Welcomes Newest Partner, Renae Axelrod

PHILADELPHIA, PA —Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer, & Kupersmith P.C. this week announced Renae Axelrod joined the law firm as a partner, primarily handling personal injury cases. Renae joins HGSK from Trichon, Cammisa & Axelrod, P.C., where she became a partner after almost 30 years as a trial attorney. Her litigation...
RiskStream Collaborative Collaborates with B3i in a Lab Series to Explore Parametric Homeowners Re(Insurance)

MALVERN, PA — The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative™ announced that it will work jointly with B3i Services AG, a global industry-led blockchain initiative, in an open industry-wide Lab series that will launch on April 12, 2022. This Lab series will be dedicated to exploring a use case application that automates the insurer and reinsurer parametric homeowners’ insurance policy process by using an oracle (digital feed).
HEALTHCARE BENEFITS INDUSTRY DISRUPTOR TO KEYNOTE THE 26TH ANNUAL TIPAAA CONFERENCE

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextGen Benefits Network Founder Nelson Griswald has been named keynote speaker for the 26th Annual The IPA Association of America (TIPAAA) Conference held in Orlando, Florida, March 24-26, 2022. Succeeding the kickoff address, Griswold and Walmart Health and Wellness Senior Clinical Executive Soujanya Chinni Pulluru, MD, will participate in an interview-style conversation about how America's largest employer views the future of independent physicians.
Chester County Seeks Proposals for $102 Million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds

WEST CHESTER, PA — Chester County has begun accepting applications for funding requests from a pool of nearly $102 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell and Michelle Kichline said the grants are intended to provide an infusion of resources to meet pandemic recovery needs and to accelerate the ongoing rebuilding of Chester County’s economy.
Enterprise Centralized Shipping Solution from Elemica Achieves SAP Certified Integration with SAP HANA

WAYNE, PA — Elemica, Inc. announced this week that its Enterprise Centralized Shipping solution has achieved SAP certification as integration with SAP HANA®. Elemica helps organizations create a more connected, collaborative global supply chain by digitizing and automating supply chain processes through a centralized platform. Elemica’s solution complements...
21st Century Software Announces VSEn V6.3

WAYNE, PA — 21st Century Software announced its first version of the VSE operating system (OS)—which enters the market under the name: VSEn V6.3 with planned availability for May 17, 2022. VSEn is designed to offer non-disruptive compatibility with previous versions of IBM z/VSE (which serves as the basis for VSEn V6.3), leveraging the source code license agreement the company completed on June 1, 2021. VSEn V6.3 also addresses fixes and functionality that had been applied to IBM z/VSE 6.2 through March 2022, along with the newest releases of the TCP/IP stacks and installation enhancements.
Route 82 South (1st Avenue) Lane Closure Monday in Coatesville

COATESVILLE, PA — A right lane and shoulder closure will be in place on southbound Route 82 (1st Avenue) just south of the Route 340 (Kings Highway) Interchange in the City of Coatesville, Chester County on Monday, March 28, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for Digital Message Sign (DMS) installation, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
