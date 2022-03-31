Dominic West, Phoebe Dynevor and More to Guest Star in British Comedy 10 Percent

Hurt, who was diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer in 2018, died of natural causes Sunday at his home in Oregon, his son Will said in a statement. Best known for his roles on the big screen in Kiss of the Spider Woman (in which he won the Best Actor Oscar), Children of a Lesser God and Broadcast News, Hurt transitioned to regularly working in TV starting in the 2000s. In 2009, he joined the second season of Damages as whistleblower Daniel Purcell, earning an Emmy nomination for outstanding actor in a drama series. In 2011, he earned another Emmy nomination for his role as Henry Paulson, the former U.S. Treasury Secretary, in HBO TV movie Too Big to Fail. In the past decade, Hurt had regular roles in Humans, Condor and a starring role on Goliath as Donald Cooperman, the founder partner with Billy Bob Thornton's Billy McBride in the law firm Cooperman McBride. He also guest-starred last year on an episode of Mythic Quest and signed on for a voice role on the upcoming AMC drama Pantheon.

