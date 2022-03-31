Will Smith cheered by Hollywood as Academy attempted to eject ‘King Richard’ star after Chris Rock slap

King Richard has always existed in abstract. You will have probably heard that Will Smith is in a film about Venus and Serena Williams, that he plays their father, and that the movie is more about him than it is about the world’s most famous sisters. But it’s less likely that you’ve actually seen King Richard. It’s a film first eclipsed by the concurrent release of Smith’s skin-crawlingly intimate memoir, then by headlines about what a financial disaster it was at the box office. Such dismissal couldn’t have happened to a less deserving film: King Richard is far more complex...

TENNIS ・ 7 DAYS AGO