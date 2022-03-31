ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith cheered by Hollywood as Academy attempted to eject ‘King Richard’ star after Chris Rock slap

By Julius Young
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew details have emerged surrounding the question of why Will Smith wasn’t removed from the 94th Academy Awards following his viral smacking of Chris Rock. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Wednesday said that Will Smith was asked to leave Sunday's Oscar ceremony after striking Rock but, they...

