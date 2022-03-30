'Fake news' the perfect stunt as April 1 approaches

I love reading the history behind common phrases. Here’s one that has a Hoosier origin. You might think I made this up (and you’d be correct). Despite the popular belief that the saying “It takes two to tango” is of Hispanic origin, I heard it originated in what is now Carmel at the turn of the century –1900, that is. Hoosier Ralph Yackerman loved to dance, but ever since his fifth wife ran away with a feed salesman, he hated women … and men, for that matter. So, dancing was virtually eliminated from his social calendar. Although many would have considered it a substantial drawback, Yackerman practiced dancing in his home day and night, partnerless, but with no less fervor than would be expected of a Hoosier farmer, raised to bring passion and dedication to every endeavor.

