Polish schools in Bellevue hold donations drive for Ukraine

SOUTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) — On Saturday, New Englanders lined up for the chance to donate essentials for Ukrainian refugees. Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses locations at South Attleboro and Swansea were busy packing trailers of donations. Boxes, bags, and loads of goods will soon be on its way to the people of Ukraine. The rainy conditions did not stop the assembly line of love and support. From early morning into the afternoon, there was a stream of cars and trucks giving whatever they can, hoping their acts of kindness will impact the Ukrainian refugees. “This is critical,” said Peter Cardi of Cardi’s Furniture and...

ATTLEBORO, MA ・ 20 DAYS AGO