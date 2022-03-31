ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Polish schools in Bellevue hold donations drive for Ukraine

q13fox.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople in Puget Sound continue to send their...

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 1

Related
Block Club Chicago

St. Nicholas Cathedral School Needs Supplies, Donations To Support Students Arriving From Ukraine

UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — A Ukrainian Village Catholic school is appealing to the community for help supporting students who have fled Ukraine during the Russian invasion. St. Nicholas Cathedral School, 2200 W. Rice. St., is holding a donation drive for school supplies, clothes and shoes, toiletries and toys for kids to play with at home to help students settle into their new school and city. The school also started an Amazon wishlist where people can buy specific items. New or gently used supplies can be dropped off at the school directly.
CHICAGO, IL
On Target News

SBCO Donates to Local Schools

The Sportsmen and Businessmen Charitable Organization donated to both Coffee County Schools Family Resource Center, Manchester City Schools Family Resource Center, and the Tullahoma City Schools Coordinated School Health. “It is a mission of SBCO to support programs that directly assist the children in our community. We are proud to...
MANCHESTER, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellevue, WA
Society
Local
Washington Society
Bellevue, WA
Education
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
City
Bellevue, WA
CBS Boston

Cardi’s Furniture Holds Ukraine Aid Drive At Several Massachusetts Locations

SOUTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) — On Saturday, New Englanders lined up for the chance to donate essentials for Ukrainian refugees. Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses locations at South Attleboro and Swansea were busy packing trailers of donations. Boxes, bags, and loads of goods will soon be on its way to the people of Ukraine. The rainy conditions did not stop the assembly line of love and support. From early morning into the afternoon, there was a stream of cars and trucks giving whatever they can, hoping their acts of kindness will impact the Ukrainian refugees. “This is critical,” said Peter Cardi of Cardi’s Furniture and...
ATTLEBORO, MA
KING 5

Bellevue School District trains custodians in 'disaster skills'

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Winter break was hardly a holiday for the custodial staff of the Bellevue School District. Instead, they completed 40 hours of training in “disaster skills," everything from finding missing students to triaging and treating wounded. “They’ve been trained to be incident commanders to step up...
BELLEVUE, WA
Mercury

Sen. Comitta supporting Chester County donation drive for Ukraine

WEST CHESTER — Chester County residents interested in supporting the people of Ukraine and the victims and refugees of the war there can now drop off donated items at the office of State Sen. Carolyn Comitta, D-19th of West Chester. Comitta has partnered with Chester County Hospital to collect...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polish#Ukraine#Puget Sound#Charity#Twardowski Polish School
BBC

Ukraine: School holds virtual cycle to Kyiv to raise funds

A school is hoping to raise £1,000 for people escaping the conflict in Ukraine by virtually cycling to Kyiv in a day. Staff, students and friends of Gartree High School in Oadby, Leicestershire, are taking on the 1,605 miles (2,583 km) challenge on Thursday. They will be using turbo...
ADVOCACY
WLFI.com

Monticello community members hold prayers and donations for Ukraine

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — Monticello community members gathered outside the White County Courthouse on Sunday to pray for Ukraine. Folks sat and stood with hands clasped and heads bowed as local pastors led prayers for those in the midst of war across the world. Donations were accepted for pack away hunger with a goal of raising twenty one hundred dollars to send a pallet of meals to the Ukrainian border to help refugees. They ended up raising enough money to send 4 pallets of food, or 28,000 meals.
MONTICELLO, IN
NECN

Donation Drive Held in Framingham, Mass., for Orphanage in Ukraine

The community came together for a food and clothes donation drive in Framingham, Massachusetts, in an effort to help children at an orphanage in Ukraine. Volunteers helped sort and pack donations Saturday for the orphanage that is serving as a transit point for children being evacuated from Ukraine who have been separated from their parents.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Daily Local News

Freedom Village residents support donation drive for Ukraine

COATESVILLE — Freedom Village at Brandywine residents collectively came together on Monday, March 21, to raise awareness and pull together donations within their community for the Chester County Hospital Donation Drive for Ukraine. All donations to the donation drive are being sent through the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee Inc., to support humanitarian aid to victims of war in Ukraine.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WOLF

Donations to support Ukraine

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY - WOLF — The City of Hazleton is showing its support for Ukraine. People can drop off items at a drop-box on the first floor of City Hall near the front doors. Donations include packaged snacks, Ramen noodles, and clothing. Gary Perna, executive assistant to Mayor...
HAZLETON, PA
YourErie

Sleep Dentistry holds Teddy Bears for Ukraine donations

A local dentist has taken initiative to give back to the children in Ukraine. The lives of countless children in Ukraine have been impacted by the Russian invasion. So, Sleep Dentistry has sent a little comfort to those children with their Teddy Bears for Ukraine donations. Their efforts were maximized by inspiration from the Ukrainian […]
CHARITIES
TBR News Media

Legislator Bontempi’s donation drive for the people of Ukraine a success

Recently, Suffolk County Legislator Stephanie Bontempi (Centerport) began an effort out of her district office in collaboration with the county executive to collect essential supplies for the people of Ukraine. Bontempi called for a variety of items (e.g., cold weather clothing, boots, baby and medical supplies, etc.) that are so desperately needed by individuals in Ukraine, whether they have been displaced by the attacks or are fighting for their freedom.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
The Times

OPINION: Looking at our gun problem through a different lens

Eric Canon: 'Statistics tell us gun owners are the ones who are losing their lives to gun violence.'I want to speak first in support of gun owners. Most would never shoot up a school or a mall. Many would not even shoot to kill. However, statistics tell us gun owners are the ones who are losing their lives to gun violence. They and their families and friends are the real victims of the violence perpetrated by widespread, inappropriate and excessive gun ownership. As we saw in the recent court decision awarding $73 million dollars in damages to Sandy Hook families...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy