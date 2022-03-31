ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Property developer China Vanke expects 2022 profit to stabilise

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25BXQN_0ev03fza00

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Vanke, the country’s No.2 property developer by sales, said on Thursday it expects its net profit to stabilise in 2022 after Chairman Yu Liang apologised to investors for the 45.7% slump seen last year.

Vanke reported a net profit of 22.5 billion yuan ($3.54 billion) in 2021, down from 41.5 billion yuan in the year-ago period, dented by lower gross profit margins in the development business, a drop in investment income and the provision for asset impairment losses.

At the beginning of an earnings conference, Yu said in the webcast that he wanted to offer a “sincere apology” to the 520,000 shareholders. “Our 2021 financial performances have disappointed our shareholders,” he said.

Yu said profit in 2022 may see some growth because it has 710 billion sales from last year that have yet to be booked, and it expects profit contribution from non-development businesses.

The company forecasts the gross profit margin for property development business at 20% going forward, after dropping to 23% last year.

The world’s second-largest economy needs more decisive policy-easing at the city level to stimulate demand from wary buyers and inject new credit to stop more property firms from defaulting, developers told Reuters, as China pledged to shore up its embattled property sector.

Yu, who told a company meeting earlier this year that China’s real-estate industry has entered into an era of “black iron” from “white silver” as developers struggle to deleverage, said on Thursday only those who do not use high debt for growing scale will survive in this market.

He expects more policies to be introduced at the local levels to stabilize the property market.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Vanke rose more than 1% in early afternoon trading, versus a 0.5% rise in Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index.

($1 = 6.3489 Chinese yuan)

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Who owns the biggest slice of the $15.5 trillion corporate bond market? Not investors in the U.S.

U.S. companies have been on a borrowing blitz for the past decade, especially in the past two years of the pandemic amid ultralow borrowing rates. Who owns all those bonds? Foreign accounts own the biggest slice of the roughly $15.5 trillion market, or a 28% share as of the fourth quarter of 2021 (see chart below), according to a report Thursday from CreditSights, a research firm closely tracking the sector.
MARKETS
WOKV

Stocks rise on Wall Street after oil prices tumble again

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street Tuesday as inflation worries ebb a bit and oil prices slide sharply for a second day. The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher in early trading after a report showed inflation’s rapid acceleration took a pause at the wholesale level last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 166 points, or 0.5%, at 33,111, as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1% higher.
STOCKS
Reuters

UK's FTSE 100 jumps ahead of Fed decision as miners, financials advance

March 16 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose to near two-week highs on Wednesday as prospects of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and Chinese stimulus lifted investor sentiment globally, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision due later in the day. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) climbed...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Development#Yuan#Iron
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For investors, it may seem difficult to believe...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks For New Investors to Build Their Portfolios Around

Thermo Fisher Scientific, McDonald's, and Walt Disney are some of the biggest names in their respective industries. They will diversify your portfolio while providing a solid mix of dividend income and growth opportunities. These are all profitable companies that investors won't have to worry about over the long term. You’re...
STOCKS
WSB Radio

Stocks end lower, ending market's worst quarter in 2 years

A late burst of selling left stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday, as the market closed out its worst quarter since the pandemic broke out two years ago. Despite posting a 3.6% gain for March, a dismal January and February left U.S. indexes lower for the year to date. The S&P 500 ended the day 1.6% lower, bringing its loss since the beginning of the year to 4.9%.
STOCKS
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
Reuters

Euro rises vs dollar as eurozone inflation fans rate hike expectations

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - (March 30 story, corrects to add dropped word from company name in the 13th paragraph) The dollar dropped to a nearly two-week low on Wednesday as optimism over peace talks between Russia and Ukraine faded and investors' attention shifted to economic data and interest rate expectations.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Why The Stock Market May Have Finally Bottomed

We're witnessing considerable volatility in the stock market as the FOMC decision approaches. As the Fed's decision on interest rates approaches, the S&P 500/SPX (SP500) and stocks, in general, are going through another volatile phase. However, it's not just the FOMC meeting. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, soaring energy prices, high and persistent inflation, and now a possible Russian default all contribute to the recent selling wave on Wall Street.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

387K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy