No Laredo team came into this postseason with more confidence in its squad than LBJ. With goal scoring and defensive talent up and down the lineup, it was an arsenal just waiting to be unleashed. It has so much talent, in fact, that even when the Wolves won the district championship, they were still criticized for not living up to their potential at the end of the season. They did just enough to do that, and on Tuesday, just enough won them an Area Championship with a nail-biting 2-1 victory over Donna North after a game that...

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO