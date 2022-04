MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A significant severe weather episode will impact all of Mississippi and nearly all of Alabama on Wednesday afternoon and evening. A line of severe thunderstorms will track across the Deep South, crossing the Mississippi River just after midday and tracking east across our area during the late afternoon and evening hours. The severe thunderstorms can bring destructive wind over 75 mph and tornadoes, some of which may be at least EF-2 in intensity.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO