'Fresh Prince' actor says Will Smith and Chris Rock have 'different energies' but there was 'no animosity'

By Stephanie Nolasco
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Meskimen recalled having a "pleasant" experience working alongside Chris Rock and Will Smith – years before the drama unfolded during the Oscars on Sunday night. The actor, comic and impressionist, who is also the son of Marion Ross of "Happy Days" fame, played a recurring character on "The Fresh Prince...

