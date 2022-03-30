Retail Technology Trends in 2021

One of the most faced challenges in business is attracting customers to products and services. Perhaps not everyone, but most marketing managers face the same dilemma. They try their best to attract more customers to enhance the sale and earn revenue but they try less to engage the existing customers. Obtaining business from the existing customers is easier contrary to a new customer who is unaware of your brand and related customer care. For the first time, it requires a lot of credibility to build and win the trust of the customers, but if you are sincere with the people who have always trusted you, then next time it will be easy to gain more business with little or no effort. So marketing becomes a challenge for newcomers who are unaware of these strategies.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO