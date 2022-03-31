Morgan courthouse tech getting a boost through grant

Morgan County Judiciary and Court System has awarded a technology modernization grant for more than $22,606.

Those attending court in Morgan County soon will be able to see — and hear — changes as a result of a grant targeting technology in the courthouse.

The Morgan County Judiciary and Court System has awarded a technology modernization grant for more than $22,606, Circuit Clerk Amy L. Sipes said Wednesday.

The grant is to upgrade technology and related systems for the Morgan County court and courtrooms. It will be used to replace an old sound system in the courtroom and add more speakers and microphones.

In addition, the grant will be used to add a "lobby docket," Sipes said. That is a scrolling screen that will let people know in which courtroom a case will be heard. It also will be used to relay information for both visitors and courthouse workers.

"We are excited to receive the new and updated equipment," Sipes said.

She will be working on the project along with Chief Deputy Julie Anderson and with support from Judge Chris Reif.