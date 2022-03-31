ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Athens Stars head to the starting line

By Bret Bevens Messenger Staff Journalist
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 2 days ago

Seven Athens community members will be racing in the OhioHealth Race for a Reason showing their love for the Athens community.

Darell Fawley racing for Tunnel of Towers, Eli Conover racing for Team Heart and Sole, Ginger Schmalenberg racing for The Gathering Place, Mason Norman racing for Ohio University women’s swimming and diving, Patty Mitchell racing for Passion Works, Robin Burrow racing for Appalachian Children’s Coalition and Tim Martin racing for the Tag Hauschild Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The event takes place Saturday, April 23. All races to begin near Peden Stadium.

You can register for the race by going to www.raceforareason.org, You can also follow Ohio Race for a Reason on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

In 2012, Ohio Race for a Reason began with a triathlon, 5K run and Mud run, but over the years it has grown to include six different races.

The inaugural event featured a races included a Triathlon/Dualthlon. Over the years, a 3K walk was added, the 5k run was added, a Mud Run, and a remote race was started and new for this year’s event a Kids Splash and Dash.

“We piloted Splash and Dash, but the is the first year we’re opening it up to the public.” race co-director Bill Hauschild. “That will be Friday night at the Aquatics Center.”

All races are sponsored by local organizations and businesses. “So many things come together,” Hauschild said. “Organizations and non-profits come together and create a lot of synergy for the event.”

The OhioHealth Race for a Reason averages 890 participants a year and has raised over $600,000 for non-profits, charities, and student organizations, making it the largest charitable race event Southeast Ohio. The race lets participants choose their “reason.” Ten dollars of each runner’s registration fee goes directly to their “reason.”

After having to hold event virtual last year to the pandemic, Hauschild is happy to have a live event this year. “We’re excited to be back in person,” Hauschild said.

