Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

Toy & Doll Supershow courtesy photo

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Walk through Dr. Seuss books with familiar characters in this sensory, immersive Dr. Seuss Experience through Sept. 5 at Centennial Promenade, 9667 E. County Line Road. Tickets $25-30, experienceseuss.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

That popular podcast is on tour: And That’s Why We Drink: Here for the Boos Tour! Em Schulz and Christine Schiefer here in person. Comedy, crime, the paranormal, wine and milkshakes. 7 p.m. Friday, Newman Center, 2344 E. Iliff, 7 p.m. Saturday, Boulder Theatre. $30-$60 tinyurl.com/y9xpbfv3

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Celebrate "Motown and More" decades of rocking music as Denver Gay Men's Chorus returns post-COVID with three concerts at Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1400 Curtis St. Joined by The Cleo II ensemble for an original collaboration with Cleo Parker Robinson Dance. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday matinee. Tickets $15-$75. tinyurl.com/yvdpzkd6

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Delayed by COVID, the million-Lego-blocks Brick Bar is in place in Denver, The Watering Bowl, 5411 Leetsdale Drive. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. DJs provide the music in the pop-up location with its sculptures, including a table-tennis table, made from building blocks and competitive do-it-yourself creations available to create. $22, kids under 5 free. Ages 21+ after 6 p.m. explorehidden.com/event/details/the-brick-bar-denver-1553132

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Final weekend for Josef Hoffmann's Vienna at Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, 1201 Bannock St. The architect and designer was an integral part of modern art and architecture in the early 1900s, and furniture, tableware and art accessories designed by Hoffmann are from the museum's collection. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., $10. kirklandmuseum.org/josef-hoffmanns-vienna

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The large Rocky Mountain Train Show, with 20 operating layouts, takes over in Denver's National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets and discounts: rockymountaintrainshow.com

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The Dino & Dragon Stroll is returning this weekend to Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center. Walk into the Mesozoic Era beside little dinos and big guys like the 20-foot-tall brachiosaurus, the 2-story-tall mamenchisaurus and the tyrannosaurus Rex, 28 feet tall and over 60 feet long. $24.99, free for military and veterans and under age 2. Since these ancient creatures roar a whole lot, there are free sensory-friendly hours 8:30 a.m. Regular hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Themed rides and activities. dinostroll.com

SATURDAY

A night for wind sounds at a free community concert by the Air Force Academy Winds and Rockies Clarinet Quartet. Hear Amber Waves with Winds at 7 p.m., Augustana Arts, 5000 E. Alameda Ave. Reservations needed for capacity counts: augustanaarts.org/tickets/amber-waves-with-winds

SATURDAY

Take a plunge or hit the trail for a run or walk, and all to benefit Special Olympics Colorado. The 2022 Aurora Polar Plunge and 5K registration opens at 9:30 a.m. at 5800 S. Powhaton Road at Aurora Reservoir. The 5K run or walk is 10:30 a.m. and the icy plunge at 11:30 a.m. $75 fundraising minimum for adults, $50 for students and Special Olympics Colorado athletes. specialolympicsco.org/event/auroraplunge

SUNDAY-APRIL 10

Starting Sunday, the city puts its fashionable foot forward with 48 Denver Fashion Week events. Opening with a Kids Show. Then days and nights for streetwear, wardrobe, couture, national and international, sustainable and lifestyle. Designers, runway shows, boutiques, stylists, models, creative hairstyles and more. The schedule and tickets: eventbrite.com/o/denver-fashion-week-17649201612

SUNDAY

The 30th anniversary for the Toy & Doll Supershow is filled with vintage and collectible toys, dolls and comics. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Delta by Marriott Denver Thornton, 10 E. 120th Ave., Northglenn. $5 admission. tdsupershow.com

SATURDAY

The first Saturday of each month it's Colfax Art Jams, 9800 E. Colfax Ave., in Aurora. A changing variety of music and art featured and food trucks for lunchtime. Noon to 4 p.m. auroraculture.org

DAILY

Visit the ancient forests to learn about those early Dinosaurs of Antarctica and giant amphibians. Big, roaring creatures on the big Imax screen through Sept. 20, Phipps Imax Theater at Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. The invitation: "Welcome to the lost prehistoric world of Gondwana." Tickets: secure1.dmns.org/visit-the-museum#imax; gsfilms.com/film-catalog-post/dinosaurs-of-antarctica