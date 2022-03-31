ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, AL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Escambia by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 00:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for south central Alabama...and northwestern Florida....

