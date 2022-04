As I arrive for my interview with TreaH Cleaves, a few minutes late, I see her struggling to carry a few boxes in from her car. I walk over and help her take a box of books inside. Sitting on top, I notice Alexander Pope’s “Essay on Man.” She’s remarkably hospitable: She invites me to sit down; she offers me a Cloud Water; and after a few minutes, we begin the interview. One of her dogs, Island, sits next to her until the end, and I can hear Nicole, her other dog, in the bedroom. They’re sisters, turning 13 in June. She opens the window to let the breeze in. We spend the next 45 minutes together while she chronicles stories about her family, shows me photographs and makes jokes.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO