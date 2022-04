The United States Men's National Team avoided a so-called "group of death" in the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw on Friday. Per ESPN, the U.S. were matched with England, Iran and a to-be-determined European team for Group B of the World Cup. As noted by the BBC, it's believed Scotland will face Ukraine in June, and the winner of that matchup will play against Wales to determine the group's final country. Ukraine's status for any upcoming fixtures is understandably up in the air due to the Russian invasion.

