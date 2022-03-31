ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

Investing in people pays off for The WELL, community

Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ULM — The WELLness Collective celebrated its last day on Wednesday as renters of the building at 15 S. Minnesota St. The WELLness Collective — aka The WELL — was created in 2016, providing a space for qualified health and wellness practitioners and instructors to come together under one...

www.nujournal.com

New Ulm, MN
