Originally published March 31 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hopkins grad Paige Bueckers is from Minnesota. She’s playing in the Final Four in Minnesota. But the story of how she got here might be more fitting for Hollywood. When Bueckers fractured her knee and tore her meniscus on Dec. 5, this weekend seemed impossible. “Yeah, I was devastated. I was very upset, very confused,” Bueckers said. “I had never gone through an in-season injury like this where I had to miss out games during the season.” But with help from her teammates, she recovered in time to play in UConn’s conference tournament. “Just reminding her that like...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO