For more than 27 years, women in labor have made their way to Shelby Baptist Women’s Center in Alabaster to welcome their little ones to the world. Back in 1999, RN Haleigh Gowers Matzke was born at Shelby. Today, she’s come full circle, and works in the same Labor and Delivery unit where she was born, alongside nurse Johna Young, who took care of her in the NICU. Here is their story.

ALABASTER, AL ・ 18 DAYS AGO