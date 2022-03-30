Tiny toes march to their own beats

You might be with someone that you love and feel like you have a lot in common with. However, you might be bothered by the other person's habit of clipping his or her toe nails near you. You might find this habit upsetting, and you may be looking for a way to change it. So, what do you do if your other half has a bad habit of clipping his or her toe nails while in your vicinity? How do you approach this type of issue? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

10 DAYS AGO