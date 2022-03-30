ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Tiny toes march to their own beats

By Sandy Illian Bosch
thehinsdalean.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the first note to the last, the kids taking Roberta Wentling's Tiny Toes Music class...

www.thehinsdalean.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Miss A#The Community House
Complex

Traci Braxton Dead at Age 50 Following Cancer Battle

Singer Traci Braxton, the sister of Toni and Tamar, has died at the age of 50 following a private battle with cancer. The news of Braxton’s death was shared by TMZ, and family members have since shared memories and messages on social media, calling her a “bright light.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Erin Napier and Ben Napier’s Daughter Helen Is Having a Hard Time Adjusting to Big Sisterhood: There’s ‘Jealousy’

A tough transition. Erin Napier and Ben Napier’s 4-year-old daughter, Helen, is nine months into being a big sister to Mae — and the little one is still getting her bearings. “She’s now finding out that Mae is starting to show a personality,” the former graphic designer, 36, recently explained to Us Weekly exclusively, while […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Spencer Is Stunned by What Falls Out of Esme’s Bag — Plus, Victor Hints That the Cassadines Are Running Out of Time

At the PCPD, Michael is released on bail. Jordan spots Curtis, approaches him, and asks if everything is okay. He needs her help. They go to a private room where he asks how much his brother Tommy told her about their father. Jordan says he didn’t say much, and he wasn’t much older than Curtis when he disappeared. Curtis fills Jordan in on what he’s found out about his father, including a sealed arrest record. He asks if she can unseal it, but Jordan refuses.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
POPSUGAR

Daphne and Simon's Baby Takes an Adorable Selfie With the Bridgerton Family

Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset's baby is the cutest little royal. Despite the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) being absent from "Bridgerton" season two, and the Duchess of Hastings (Phoebe Dynevor) being much less of a focus, Daphne indulged us nonetheless and shared a selfie with her and the Duke's adorable little baby, ahead of the series two premiere.
CELEBRITIES
Hot 97-5

New NBC Singing Show Announces North Dakota Contestant

"American Song Contest" premiered Monday night, and is hosted by the queen of television singing competitions herself, Kelly Clarkson. Co-hosting alongside Clarkson is none-other than Snoop Dogg. It's a little different... I know what you're thinking... Do we really need another show like American Idol, and The Voice? Well, maybe...
MANDAN, ND
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Flying Toe Nails

You might be with someone that you love and feel like you have a lot in common with. However, you might be bothered by the other person's habit of clipping his or her toe nails near you. You might find this habit upsetting, and you may be looking for a way to change it. So, what do you do if your other half has a bad habit of clipping his or her toe nails while in your vicinity? How do you approach this type of issue? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
InspireMore

Ukrainian Girl Spreads Hope Singing “Let It Go” — And “Frozen” Stars Take Notice!

As several Ukrainians gathered together in a bomb shelter, a woman named Marta Smekhova found herself having a conversation with a talkative little girl named Amelia. As the two of them got to know each other, Amelia revealed that one of her dreams is to sing in front of a large audience. Marta then suggested that she go ahead and give it a shot right then, leading to an absolutely unforgettable moment.
WORLD
Tree Hugger

Woman Designs and Builds Her Own Incredible Tiny House for $12K

People in the tiny house community often speak of their process of transitioning into tiny living as a "journey." It may sound like an exaggeration, but psychologically, the shift into this alternative lifestyle and way of thinking can truly transform many people. So much so that from their point of view, it really does feel like a rite of passage. Some say that the "do more with less" ethos of the tiny house movement makes them more aware of their true needs and wants, while others remark on the importance of being free from the debts that pin down so many in mainstream society to unsatisfactory jobs and the endless cycle of "keeping up with the Joneses."
HOME & GARDEN
realitytitbit.com

Rene Nezhoda's daughter follows in his footsteps on Storage Wars

Since 2010, A&E’s Storage Wars has seen many auctioneers sell off the contents of unpaid storage units to thrifty bidders. In 2022, the show is onto its 14th season and many familiar faces are returning to Storage Wars to make more profits. Season 14 kicked off from March 8th...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy