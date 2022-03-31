Claus E. Sieh

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith resigned Friday from the motion picture academy following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock and said he would accept any further punishment the organization imposed. Smith in a statement released Friday afternoon said he will “fully accept any and all consequences for...
LVIV, Ukraine, April 1 (Reuters) - Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out an air strike against a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod on Friday, an incident the Kremlin said could affect peace talks, but a top Kyiv security official denied responsibility. Russia's defence ministry said two Ukrainian...
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York, voted to unionize on Friday, marking the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant’s history and handing an unexpected win to a nascent group that fueled the union drive. Warehouse workers cast 2,654 votes —...
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine, April 2 (Reuters) - A Red Cross convoy travelling to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol will try again to evacuate civilians from the besieged port on Saturday as Russian forces looked to be regrouping for new attacks in the southeast. Mariupol, encircled since the early days of Russia's...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki will leave her job for MSNBC this spring, two sources familiar with the deal told The Hill. Psaki’s upcoming departure was first reported by Axios on Friday, with the sources confirming it to The Hill. Psaki will leave the White House for the network around May, according to Axios.
Washington, DC CNN — Rep. Madison Cawthorn – the freshman Republican representing North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives – has in recent weeks become the center of chaos within the GOP. At 26 years old, the youngest member of Congress has...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) appeared to support eliminating Disney’s special status that allows it to operate as an independent government in the area around its Orlando park. “Disney has alienated a lot of people now,” DeSantis said Thursday at a press conference in West Palm Beach. “And so...
