As a ‘90s kid who loved fashion growing up, there are few brands as iconic as Gap. I remember when its logo still incorporated a navy blue box and way before it collaborated with designers like Phillip Lim, Alexander Wang, and most recently, Ye, or the artist formerly known as Kanye. I still have a logoed sweatshirt or two, which would be considered vintage nowadays and likely to sell on Depop for more than what I paid.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO