ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blues' Nathan Walker: Lights lamp Wednesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Walker scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Grading the Flyers’ trade of Claude Giroux to the Panthers

As part of a busy trade deadline for the Florida Panthers, Claude Giroux was acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers. In exchange for Giroux, the Flyers received a 2024 first-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick and forward Owen Tippett, with the first-round pick being top-10 protected. The Panthers also received forwards Connor Bunnaman, German Rubstov and a 2024 fifth-round pick in the trade.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Ivan Provorov’s Future With the Flyers Is in Doubt

During the Philadelphia Flyers’ struggles since last season, several players have not lived up to expectations. Due to injuries, a head coaching change, an underwhelming offense and defense, the Flyers will miss the postseason for the second consecutive season. The organization has not missed the playoffs for more than two years in a row since 1992-93 and 1993-94.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Walker
Times Leader

Second-period outburst powers WBS Penguins past Hartford, 5-1

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Penguins opened the day narrowly out of a playoff spot. A huge second period on Wednesday night vaulted them right back into one. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton shrugged off a slow start against Hartford to score four times in a span of 12:23...
NHL
9&10 News

Red Wings face the Senators on 4-game slide

Ottawa Senators (23-37-6, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (26-32-9, fifth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to stop its four-game skid when the Red Wings take on Ottawa. The Red Wings are 17-15-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plucks apple Wednesday

Karlsson notched an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Michael Amadio's third-period marker. This gave Karlsson points in consecutive games for the first time since a pair of multi-point efforts Feb. 1 and 8. the 29-year-old center has struggled to put up consistent scoring numbers this season -- he's at 24 points, 103 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 54 contests compared to 39 points in 56 outings in 2020-21.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blues
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Officially done for season

Crouse (hand) won't play again this season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Given that Crouse has a broken hand and the Coyotes are nowhere near the playoff race, it makes sense he won't be rushed back. The 24-year-old winger isn't expected to miss training camp for the 2022-23 campaign. He finished this season with 34 points, 181 hits, 131 shots on net and 52 PIM and could be a top-six option for the Coyotes next year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' David Pastrnak: Four-game, 10-point streak

Pastrnak set up three goals Thursday in an 8-1 win over the Devils. Pastrnak has scored 10 points (five goals, five assists) on a four-game point streak. His even-strength chemistry with Erik Haula and Taylor Hall continues to grow, which gives the Bruins two bonafide scoring lines. Their playoff potential is rounding into form.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Not practicing Thursday

Ovechkin took a "maintenance day" and did not participate in Thursday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. El-Bashir goes on to note that head coach Peter Laviolette expects Ovechkin to be available for Friday's practice. The 36-year-old has been a solid performer once again in his 17th NHL campaign, with 13 goals and 20 points -- albeit alongside a meager minus-11 rating -- in his last 21 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Playing Thursday

MacKinnon (upper body) will be in action against the Sharks on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. Despite initial fears that MacKinnon had suffered a serious long-term injury, the world-class center will return to the lineup after missing just one contest. In his last 10 contests, the 26-year-old Halifax native racked up five goals and 11 assists, including seven power-play points. With MacKinnon healthy, he figures to immediately reclaim his spot on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Dillon Dube leads the list of potential playoff X-factors

As the Flames move closer to clinching a playoff spot, and likely the Pacific Division, the conversation is going to turn. Calgary’s narrative will soon be focused on how the team can achieve more post-season success with this core than they have in recent years. For the Flames to go on a deep run, they’ll clearly need players like Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk to be at their best in the playoffs.
NHL
NHL

Rask honored by Bruins prior to game against Devils

BOSTON -- The "Tuukk" chants for Tuukka Rask started the second Todd Angilly finished the national anthem at TD Garden on Thursday. They got louder as the JumboTron played a montage of great moments by the Boston Bruins goalie, starting with his infamous milk crate throwing incident with the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League in 2009, and ending with a black-and-white image of him in uniform from behind.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Goal and assist in win

O'Reilly scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks. O'Reilly set up Nick Leddy's first goal as a Blue at 7:26 of the second period. Later in the frame, O'Reilly gave the Blues their first lead of the game. The 31-year-old center had picked up just two points in his last seven games entering Wednesday. He's up to 15 tallies, 43 points, 137 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 62 outings in a down year on offense.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Nets first goal with new team

Leddy scored a goal on two shots and blocked four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks. Leddy already has two points in five games with the Blues, with his first goal for the team coming in the second period of Wednesday's contest. The defenseman is up to 18 points, 58 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a minus-34 rating in 60 appearances between the Blues and the Red Wings -- he was shipped to St. Louis in a deal at the trade deadline last week.
NHL
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
NBA
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings thumped by Ottawa Senators, 5-2, as Dylan Larkin's foe nets hat trick

The Detroit Red Wings faced a young goaltender making his NHL debut, had half a minute with two extra skaters, and still spent the night chasing their opponent. The Wings had to swallow a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Friday at Little Caesars Arena, going winless for the fifth straight game. "Fire Blashill" chants broke out near the end of the night, after the Senators scored their final goal.
NHL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Exits with apparent injury

Adames left Friday's game against the Cubs with an apparent leg injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear. With Luis Urias (quadriceps) opening the year on the injured list, the Brewers may have to turn to Mike Brosseau, Jace Peterson or Pablo Reyes at shortstop if Adames is forced to miss time.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy