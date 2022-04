TELFORD — F. P. Wentzel and family ate a large meal of dandelion. This is certainly a forerunner of spring … The West Point Horse Co. appraisers met at the County Line House last Thursday. There is a considerable decrease of horses insured in this Company during the past two years on account of the automobiles and tractors taking the steed’s place.

SOUDERTON, PA ・ 17 DAYS AGO