High Wind Warning issued for Adair, Bourbon, Boyle, Casey, Clark, Clinton, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 09:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-21 16:43:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=ilm . The next statement will be issued by this evening. Target Area: Bladen; Cumberland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina...South Carolina Cape Fear River At Elizabethtown affecting Bladen County. Cape Fear River At William O Huske Lock And Dam 3 affecting Bladen and Cumberland Counties. Great Pee Dee River At Pee Dee affecting Marion and Florence Counties. Black Creek At Quinby affecting Florence and Darlington Counties. For the Cape Fear River...including William O Huske Lock And Dam 3, Elizabethtown, Lock And Dam 1...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Great Pee Dee River...including Pee Dee...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Black Creek...including Quinby...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cape Fear River At William O Huske Lock And Dam 3. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 47.0 feet, The access road for the wildlife boat ramp at Tar Heel Ferry Road may begin to flood. Lowland flooding along the river worsens along both sides of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 46.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 36.8 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 42.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Cape Fear River William O Huske Lock And Dam 42.0 46.5 Sun 9 am EDT 40.8 36.8 36. 6

