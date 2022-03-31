ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, KY

High Wind Warning issued for Adair, Bourbon, Boyle, Casey, Clark, Clinton, Cumberland by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 01:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bladen, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 09:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-21 16:43:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=ilm . The next statement will be issued by this evening. Target Area: Bladen; Cumberland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina...South Carolina Cape Fear River At Elizabethtown affecting Bladen County. Cape Fear River At William O Huske Lock And Dam 3 affecting Bladen and Cumberland Counties. Great Pee Dee River At Pee Dee affecting Marion and Florence Counties. Black Creek At Quinby affecting Florence and Darlington Counties. For the Cape Fear River...including William O Huske Lock And Dam 3, Elizabethtown, Lock And Dam 1...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Great Pee Dee River...including Pee Dee...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Black Creek...including Quinby...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cape Fear River At William O Huske Lock And Dam 3. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 47.0 feet, The access road for the wildlife boat ramp at Tar Heel Ferry Road may begin to flood. Lowland flooding along the river worsens along both sides of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 46.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 36.8 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 42.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Cape Fear River William O Huske Lock And Dam 42.0 46.5 Sun 9 am EDT 40.8 36.8 36. 6
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 08:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama...and southeastern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama...and southeastern Mississippi. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Washington County in southwestern Alabama Central Clarke County in southwestern Alabama Northeastern Perry County in southeastern Mississippi Southeastern Wayne County in southeastern Mississippi Northern Greene County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 803 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Clara to 7 miles west of State Line to 5 miles northeast of Beaumont, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jackson, Grove Hill, Chatom, Saint Stephens, Wagarville, Leroy, Clara, Deer Park, Tibbie, Millry, State Line, Buckatunna, Fruitdale and McIntosh. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Cabarrus; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rowan; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Yancey RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains, Greenville Mountains, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Greater Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union SC, Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, Buncombe, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Northern Jackson, Macon, Southern Jackson, Transylvania, Henderson, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Caldwell Mountains, Greater Caldwell, Burke Mountains, Greater Burke, McDowell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Rutherford Mountains, Greater Rutherford, Polk Mountains and Eastern Polk. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Barber, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Clark; Comanche; Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Kiowa; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Pawnee; Pratt; Rush; Scott; Seward; Stafford; Stanton; Stevens; Trego HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING High winds across the area today are starting to diminish as sunset approaches. Therefore, the High Wind Warning will be allowed to expire on time.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greater Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; Union; York BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...The counties of Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union (SC), Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Jackson, Macon, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell, Rutherford, and Polk. This includes the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Already as low as 6 to 10 percent in several observing locations. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Casey, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Casey; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Hardin; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Washington; Woodford Gusty Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms with Small Hail Gusty showers and isolated thunderstorms have developed and will continue to push through portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky overnight. Wind gusts could range from 40 to 50 mph in the stronger showers or storms. Hail up to the size of pennies may also be possible in the strongest storms. These gusty showers and isolated storms should push east of the region over the next few hours.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boyle, Casey, Marion, Mercer, Taylor, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 10:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boyle; Casey; Marion; Mercer; Taylor; Washington A line of strong rain showers will impact portions of southwestern Mercer, Marion, northeastern Taylor, southeastern Washington, Boyle and north central Casey Counties through 115 AM EDT At 1227 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong rain showers near Campbellsville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. These showers will be near Lebanon around 1245 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Danville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 02:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 01:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-13 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Modoc County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake, Klamath, and Modoc counties, including Silver Lake, Summer Lake, Paisley, Valley Falls, portions of highways 31, 395, 140, and 299, as well as the surrounding higher terrain. * WHEN...From 1 PM PST Saturday to 2 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 14:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clark; Scotland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated afternoon rain showers could bring a higher brief wind gust over 50 mph.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Decatur, Norton, Sheridan, Graham and Gove Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow is anticipated to still be ongoing for the start of the High Wind Warning which may create some areas of reduced visibilities.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Clinton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Kaskaskia River at Carlyle TW. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 48 hours. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Kaskaskia River at Carlyle TW. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 425.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 425.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 424.4 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 423.5 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Kaskaskia River Carlyle TW 423.5 425.0 Tue 8 pm 425.0 425.0 425.0 425.0 424.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

