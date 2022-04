Egg prices are going up significantly as the highest inflation in four decades and supply chain problems combine with higher seasonal demand spurred by Easter, worries about a bird flu outbreak and the impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine. The price of a dozen eggs is up more than 25% compared to a year ago, according to analysis of United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) data from Texas A&M University economists. Egg prices are up 59% from pre-pandemic levels, according to the Food Institute. ...

AGRICULTURE ・ 48 MINUTES AGO