House Hunting

Just a couple months after selling his Beverly Hills property to Adele for $52 million less than his original asking price, Sylvester Stallone has picked up a traditional-style home, according to Dirt. Located in Hidden Hills, one of the San Fernando Valley’s most star studded gated communities, the property has over 10,000 square feet of living space spread between four different structures on two and a quarter acres of land. It’s hard to imagine any other situation where a move to such a decadent property would be considered downsizing.
Comments / 0