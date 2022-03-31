ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Rosalia, Lil Nas X & More

By Xander Zellner
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Last week’s Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess featured Rosalía , Lil Nas X, Elton John and Dua Lipa .

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

Will Rosal í a’s Motomami be the Spanish singer-songwriter’s first top 20 album when it debuts on next week’s Billboard 200: Yes or No?

Answer: No. Monotami debuts at No. 33 on the latest Billboard 200, dated April 2. Still, it marks her first entry on the survey and her highest-charting on Top Latin Albums, where it launches at No. 3.

And: Which song will be higher on next week’s Billboard Hot 100: Lil Nas X’s “Thats What I Want” or Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”?

Answer: “Thats What I Want.” The track hits a new No. 8 high, while former top 10 “Cold Heart” places at No. 14.

To make predictions about your favorite songs and artists, you can download the VersusGame app on your mobile phone in the App Store, Google Play or at about.versusgame.com.

This week’s questions are:

After its first televised performance at the Oscars, will Encanto ‘s former No. 1 “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” rank in the top three of next week’s Hot 100: Yes or No?

And: Which song will be higher on next week ‘s Hot 100: “Enemy” by Imagine Dragons and JID or “Ghost” by Justin Bieber?

Visit billboard.com and follow @billboardcharts on Twitter as next week’s charts are revealed to find out the results of the latest Billboard questions on VersusGame.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne Join Latto on New Song “Sunshine”: Listen

Atlanta-based rapper Latto has released her new album 777 via RCA. The record includes a new song with Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino called “Sunshine.” Hear it below. 777 is Latto’s second record, following her August 2020 studio debut Queen of da Souf. She previewed her new album with the singles “Big Energy,” “Soufside,” and “Wheelie.” Additional guests on 777 include Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black.
MUSIC
SFGate

‘The Women of Def Jam,’ 24-Track Compilation Drops Today

In celebration of Women’s History Month, “The Women of Def Jam ,” a 24-track compilation showcasing some of the top female artists in the history of the world’s premier hip-hop record label, has been released today. Available now as a triple-LP boxed set, the album’s tracklist ranges from Nikki D, Foxy Brown, Boss, and Ashanti to Amerie, Teyana Taylor, Alessia Cara, Rapsody and Jhené Aiko.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Latto Drops '777' Album Featuring Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne and More

Latto has dropped off her sophomore album 777, with features from Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick and Kodak Black. “I put a lot of thought into my artwork I hope u guys love it and understand where I’m at mentally,” Latto wrote on Twitter. “The music will give just as much as the visuals! I PROMISE U THAT!”
MUSIC
The Press

Dove Cameron wants 'gayest crossover ever' with Lil Nas X

Dove Cameron wants the "gayest crossover of all time" with Lil Nas X. The 'Boyfriend' hitmaker - who has previously said she identifies most with the term “queer” to describe her sexuality - was blown away to find out the 'Old Town Road' rapper is a big fan, and she hopes they can collaborate on a song in the future.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Anitta
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Elton John
rollingout.com

Lil Nas X to make a grand reentrance

Scores of fans have been clamoring for information on Lil Nas X’s whereabouts and mental wellbeing since he took a sudden sabbatical from public life in December 2021. The guessing game has come to as abrupt an ending as was his moratorium from the spotlight. The 22-year-old “Old Town Road” emcee will make his grand entrance at pop music’s most prestigious program, the 2022 Grammy Awards, on April 3.
MUSIC
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Versusgame#Motomami#Spanish
Register Citizen

Cardi B Joins Summer Walker, SZA for Sizzling ‘No Love’ Remix

Summer Walker has dropped a remix of her sultry single “No Love” with an assist from Cardi B. The original single, which also features SZA, appears on Walker’s Still Over It, released in November. On the remix, Cardi B — who provided narration on Still Over It‘s...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

GU Jams: Lizzo Teases New Single, Plus Listen To New Music By Latto, Coco Jones, Chance The Rapper And Cardi B.

Some of our favorite artists are back with some serious bangers. GU Jams is Girls United’s column dedicated to sharing and discussing new music and music news. If you’ve been seeking new music, look no further. This week, some of our favorite artists released new and exciting projects that will surely get you dancing, singing, or swooning. From Coco Jones’ comeback to music to Lizzo teasing her next single, discover the music that inspired us this week below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Google
Complex

Lil Nas X Returns to Social Media After 3-Month Hiatus, Teases Collabs With NBA YoungBoy and Saucy Santana

Lil Nas X made a triumphant return to Twitter on Wednesday with a series of tweets. “Why are people surprised i’ve been away for so long? have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?” X wrote in his first post on the platform since Dec. 6, referencing his creative lead-up to debut LP Montero, which spawned a viral video of him giving birth to the album. He followed the tweet by saying that similarly to his fans, he’s “so happy to be back on the internet.”
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Listen to Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj’s New Song “Blick Blick”

Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj have released their new single “Blick Blick.” The song appears ahead of the New Jersey rapper’s soon-to-be-released debut album Trendsetter. Check out the track below. In 2021, Coi Leray had a breakout year: Her singles “No More Parties” and “Big Purr (Prrdd)”...
Cosmopolitan

All the Juicy Details on Lil Nas X’s Net Worth and “Old Town Road” Earnings ﻿

Lil Nas X is a Grammy-winning, record-breaking artist with a debut single that’s still stuck in our heads three years later, so obviously yeah: He’s rich. So rich that even if he’d never blessed the world with Montero and had just dropped “Old Town Road,” he’d be a millionaire. But how much money does Lil Nas X have exactly? Enough to get him a spot on Forbes’s “30 Under 30” list, a fancy mansion in Los Angeles, and several pairs of Satan Sneakers, so let’s jump into it.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Lil Nas X Returns From 'Maternity Leave,' Teases 2 New Singles Featuring Saucy Santana and YoungBoy

Lil Nas X is back on the internet and he's already promising his fans goodies. On Wednesday, the rapper returned to his social media accounts after nearly four months of silence. "why are people surprised i’ve been away for so long? have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?" he tweeted, referencing his "giving birth" after carrying his debut album, Montero, to full term.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Lil Nas X Is Making His TV Comeback At The iHeartRadio Music Awards

Get ready to see all your faves in one place at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The annual award show is set to return this March at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and so many stars have been confirmed to perform, including Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion. As if we weren’t already excited enough, on March 21, iHeartRadio revealed artists like Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo will make special appearances at the award show.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

New Music Friday - New Singles From Coi Leray & Nicki Minaj, Key Glock, Nigo + More

The world can be unreliable but one thing that will never let you down is HipHopDX giving you the best new singles each and every week. This edition of New Music Friday is loaded with hits, from the Billboard-ready “Blick Blick” from Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj to the club raps of Fivio Foreign and Quavo on “MAGIC CITY.”
MUSIC
Billboard

Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo & Lil Nas X Are Top Winners at 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Full Winners List

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” won song of the year at the 2022 iHeartRadioMusic Awards, which were presented on Tuesday (March 22) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. LL Cool J hosted the fast-paced, two-hour show, which aired live on Fox. Lipa wasn’t present, so the biggest category wasn’t presented on-air. But three of the other top winners were present to accept — Olivia Rodrigo for female artist of the year, Lil Nas X for male artist of the year and Silk Sonic for best duo/group of the year. It was the first win in...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

401
Followers
868
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy