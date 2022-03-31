ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Fight over Garcetti's nomination intensifies amid expanding Senate probe

By The Citizen
californiapublic.com
 2 days ago

Mayor Garcetti’s nomination to become ambassador...

www.californiapublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Garcetti’s U.S. ambassador nomination on hold as senators question handling of harassment allegations

Two U.S. senators have placed Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s nomination for U.S. ambassador to India on hold and demanded details about how he handled allegations of sexual harassment by his staff, Axios reported. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) have placed a hold on the nomination, creating a roadblock for President […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
The Independent

Russian soldiers refusing to carry out orders and accidentally shot down own aircraft, claims UK spy chief

Demoralised Russian soldiers have been disobeying orders and accidentally shot down one of their own aircraft, the head of Britain’s GCHQ spy agency has claimed.Vladimir Putin’s advisers are “afraid to tell him the truth” about the war in Ukraine, according to Sir Jeremy Fleming, who will say in a speech on Thursday that the Russian president made a “strategic miscalculation” in deciding to invade.“We’ve seen Russian soldiers – short of weapons and morale – refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” the spy chief will say in a rare...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Times
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
UPI News

Gunmen kill 2 border police officers in northern Israel

March 28 (UPI) -- Two police officers were fatally shot in a terrorist attack committed by the Islamic State in northern Israel, authorities and officials said, as the United States' top diplomat was in the country for a historic summit with several Arab nations. The border police officers killed Sunday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
POLITICO

Federal district court judges often got confirmed by voice vote in the past. Lately their nominations tend to be knock-down, drag-out Senate fights.

Ketanji Brown Jackson got confirmed by voice vote in 2013, for example. What happened: Lower-level federal judicial nominees rarely got much Senate attention in the past, but no longer. Now there's no level of judicial picks that can escape partisanship. On Wednesday, the Senate moved procedurally to end debate on...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy