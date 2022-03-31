ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

After years of talk, little progress on closing L.A. County's aging jail

By The Citizen
californiapublic.com
 2 days ago

L.A. County leaders have been talking...

www.californiapublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Eric Adams says NYC will remove all makeshift homeless encampments on the city streets 'block by block' but WON'T say they where the people will be relocated

New York City officials are planning to remove makeshift shelters set up by homeless people on the streets, mirroring similar efforts in other liberal metropolises that had previously tolerated the encampments. Mayor Eric Adams disclosed the initiative in an interview with The New York Times on Friday. It comes a...
HOMELESS
Fox News

California governor rejects parole bid for Manson family killer

California Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday blocked parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, who is serving a life sentence for the 1969 murder of a Los Angeles couple who were stabbed to death with knives and a fork. Newsom's decision reversed a panel's recommendation that Van Houten, 72, be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
KTLA

L.A. clearing homeless encampment in Little Tokyo

Los Angeles authorities on Thursday began fencing off a Little Tokyo plaza where a growing homeless encampment proliferated during the pandemic. “It’s been happening all around Little Tokyo,” said Mario Correa of J-Town Action and Solidarity. “Kevin de León has been aggressive about sweeps.” L.A. City Councilman Kevin de León’s office said that Toriumi Plaza, at the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Good Trouble reportedly had an L.A. homeless encampment cleared out to film a protest against homeless encampment sweeps

"Much like last year’s Oscars ceremony and the Super Bowl, this week Good Trouble cleared encampments for the sake of their production, forcibly displacing unhoused people and throwing all their belongings in the trash," reports Gawker's Sarah Hagi. "The irony in (Good Trouble's) case is they cleared out an encampment to shoot a scene of people protesting an encampment sweep. So far, there has been no official comment form the city or Freeform."
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Men S Central Jail#Los Angeles Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy