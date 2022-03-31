Wind Advisory issued for Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 21:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll .Minor flooding remains possible within the advisory area for another hour or so. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding has been reported in the Galax area. Minor flooding will remain possible in this area for a bit longer. * WHERE...In southwest Virginia the independent city of Galax, Carroll, and Grayson. * WHEN...Until 1130 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1010 PM EDT, Minor flooding is ongoing within the advisory area. - This includes the following streams and drainages Buddle Branch, Big Reed Island Creek, Burks Fork, Brannon Branch, Chestnut Creek, Brush Creek, Bull Run and Beaver Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Galax... Hillsville Fries... Fancy Gap Woodlawn... Sylvatus Pipers Gap - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
