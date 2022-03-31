ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, OH

Wind Advisory issued for Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Alleghany, Bath, Bland, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Giles, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory is issued when strong winds will combine with cold temperatures for several hours to create dangerously cold conditions for exposed skin. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Bland; Carroll; Craig; Floyd; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Pulaski; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 03:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Douglas; Franklin; Jefferson; Lyon; Osage; Shawnee WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Jefferson, Shawnee, Douglas, Lyon, Osage, Franklin, Coffey and Anderson Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dallam, Hartley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 11:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Dallam; Hartley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds around 35 mph with higher gusts. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron County. In Texas, Dallam and Hartley Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust may lead to reduced visibility.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 11:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Moore; Sherman WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds around 35 mph with higher gusts. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Texas County. In Texas, Moore and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust may lead to reduced visibility.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 08:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garrett WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Winds have subsided and temperatures will continue to rise this morning.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 21:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll .Minor flooding remains possible within the advisory area for another hour or so. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding has been reported in the Galax area. Minor flooding will remain possible in this area for a bit longer. * WHERE...In southwest Virginia the independent city of Galax, Carroll, and Grayson. * WHEN...Until 1130 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1010 PM EDT, Minor flooding is ongoing within the advisory area. - This includes the following streams and drainages Buddle Branch, Big Reed Island Creek, Burks Fork, Brannon Branch, Chestnut Creek, Brush Creek, Bull Run and Beaver Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Galax... Hillsville Fries... Fancy Gap Woodlawn... Sylvatus Pipers Gap - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bureau, Carroll, Jo Daviess, Putnam, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 14:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Jo Daviess; Putnam; Stephenson; Whiteside WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north central and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Afternoon and early evening rain and snow showers may dramatically lower visibilities and bring a quick gust of over 55 mph.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Coshocton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 21:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. OHC031-151330- /O.EXT.KPBZ.FL.W.0019.000000T0000Z-220317T1800Z/ /CSHO1.1.ER.220309T0037Z.220311T0000Z.220317T1200Z.NO/ 916 PM EDT Mon Mar 14 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Muskingum River at Coshocton. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Water reaches low lying areas between Tuscarawas and Walhonding Rivers just upstream of the confluence of the two rivers. At 15.0 feet, Low areas are flooded and water reaches a few homes along Route 16 south of Coshocton and along County Route 1A north of Coshocton. At 16.0 feet, Flood waters begin to affect the Lake Park area along the Walhonding River and begins backwater flooding along Mill Creek north of Lake Park and along Route 83. Flood waters will begin to enter yards in low-lying areas along County Route 1A. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 15.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM EDT Monday was 15.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.9 feet on 02/13/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Coshocton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Muskingum River At Coshocton affecting Coshocton County.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 03:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-16 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...West to Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 58, Highway 178, U.S. Highway 395, and Highway 14.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 14:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-15 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 5, south of Grenada, this includes Gazelle and Weed. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 21:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-14 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, except isolated gusts to 55 mph in the hills. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways impacted by the strong winds include Interstate and Highway 14. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 01:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING Northwest winds will continue to weaken through the morning. A few gusts over 35 mph may still be possible along the ridges and near gaps in mountains.
SURRY COUNTY, NC

