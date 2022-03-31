Wind Advisory issued for Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 17:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northwestern Alabama. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Alabama. Target Area: Cullman; Lawrence; Limestone; Morgan The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama Northwestern Cullman County in north central Alabama Morgan County in north central Alabama Southeastern Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 553 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brushy Lake, or 8 miles southeast of Moulton, moving northeast at 45 mph. This storm has a broad area of circulation with it and could produce a tornado. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Decatur, Athens, Hartselle, Moulton, Priceville, Trinity, Falkville, Tanner, Huntsville International Airport and Somerville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
