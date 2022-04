BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – For the last two days meetings are being held in various cities to discuss a plan forward and address Baldwin County’s growth. “These engagement meetings are an opportunity for citizens to participate in the process, give us their feedback, ask questions of us and tell us their concerns,” said Deputy Planning & Zoning Director Buford King.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 15 DAYS AGO