Bronx, NY

IT Open Center

lehman.edu
 2 days ago

This event recurs on a custom schedule. Click here...

events.lehman.edu

Bay News 9

Amazon delays opening of Clay distribution center, again

Amazon has postponed the opening of its massive $350 million distribution center in Clay for a third time. Onondaga County officials say the 3.8 million square foot building is now slated to open in June. Amazon began construction at the former site of the Liverpool Golf and Country Club in...
CLAY, NY
Mercury

Berks History Center opens ‘A Snapshot in Time’

The Berks History Center opens A Snapshot in Time: The Photography Collection of Dr. William A. Haman, a new temporary exhibit that celebrates the photographic mastery of Reading’s Dr. William A. Haman (1861-1942). The exhibit will be on display inside the Palmer Gallery at the Berks History Center Museum,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WTVQ

Salato Wildlife Education Center now open for season

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A new season begins Tuesday at the Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort. The public is once again welcome to checkout indoor and outdoor exhibits, hiking trails, lakes for fishing and picnic shelters. According to the center, it’s designed to teach people about the environment...
FRANKFORT, KY
WWD

Hermès Opens Blue Horse Restaurant for South Coast Plaza Boutique Celebration

Click here to read the full article. Hermès opened its first restaurant concept, The Blue Horse, at South Coast Plaza on Thursday. For one night. To celebrate its new, larger store at the Costa Mesa, Calif., shopping center, the French luxury powerhouse hosted an evening of fun, starting with cocktails at the 7,100-square-foot boutique, then moving to the former Sears Auto Center that had been made over as The Blue Horse.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiHermès RTW Spring 2022 Hermès USA president and chief executive officer Bob Chavez was relishing his...
RESTAURANTS
City
KEYC

Dotson Iron Castings opens new employee center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After more than a year of construction, Dotson Iron Castings’ new employee center is officially open. The new area includes a new locker room, kitchen and terrace. Most employees have been back in the building for some time, but CEO Tyson Twait says this health and wellness space will bring employees together, interacting and building relationships.
MANKATO, MN
KOLO TV Reno

Basecamp Reno holding community climb event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Basecamp Reno, a local climbing gym, is promoting the sport of rock climbing with it’s community climb events. They happen on the last Thursday of every month, with the latest being held on March 31st from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Brian Sweeney, the Manager...
RENO, NV

