While one more A$20 million round of the Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund was announced as part of the 2022-23 budget to support reactivating the arts and entertainment sector post-Covid-19 lockdowns, this scheme is coming to an end. With funding cuts forecast out to as far as 2025-26, the arts and culture appear to be big losers in this budget. In addition to the $20.0 million in 2022-23 to phase down the RISE Fund, the budget includes: $9.3 million over two years for the National Museum of Australia to support its services impacted by COVID 19 $9 million in...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO